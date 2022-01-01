The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Looking back: Memorable Wellesley photos from 2021

by

Some of the most memorable photos that help tell Wellesley’s 2021 story….

We love it when readers share Wellesley slice-of-life and other photos with us. Please do: [email protected]

Wellesley Square clock

Wellesley Square clock back in action

 

ff vaccines wellesley
First responders get vaxxed
Babson College, Wellesley
Babson College gets a community resource dog
sledding elm bank
Elm Bank winter wonderland

 

stop the hate rally
Wellesley rallies against Asian hate
storefront art
Art to the rescue in empty storefronts

 

peets group shot
Last call at Peet’s
Andrews Pharmacy & Fells Market, Wellesley
Spring blooms in the Fells

 

Wellesley Village Church
Adirondacks add a splash of color

 

Wellesley kitty
Kitty-in-a-capsule

nichole bernier bees
Keeping bees in Wellesley

 

RDF cleanup by WHS students
RDF helpers

 

monster police car
Monstrous sighting in Wellesley Square

 

wellesley hills sign painting
Keeping things beautiful in the Hills

 

Wellesley library, mental illness awarness
Remembering those lost to opioids

 

2021 wellesley free library from above
New look library

 

pickleball at Schofield Elementary School courts
Pickleball everywhere

 

morses eagle
Eagles everywhere, too. Photo courtesy of Anne Mahoney

 

 

wellesley softball dedication
Celebrating softball

 

tree helpers
Neighbors helping neighbors

 

electrical box kinsbury ellie ostler
Electrical box art

 

schofield mask sign
Ubiquitous signs

 

fiske wild west round-up
Return of the fun fair

 

2021 9/11 ceremony
9/11 remembered on 20th anniversary

 

carol chaoui plaque
Honoring Carol. Photo courtesy of Lynne Smith

 

Apple picking halloween
In the Halloween spirit (photo courtesy of Ann Gagliano)

 

lindent square fall
Fall in Linden Square

 

boston marathon 21
The Boston Marathon returns, though in fall

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend, WHS Cheer
2021 nov wellesley needham football.
Thanksgiving day reunion

 

wellesley private property sign
Welcome back to Wellesley College, with more rules

 

little free library barton road
Doing our part

