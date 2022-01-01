Looking back: Memorable Wellesley photos from 2021 January 1, 2022 by Bob Brown Leave a Comment Some of the most memorable photos that help tell Wellesley’s 2021 story…. We love it when readers share Wellesley slice-of-life and other photos with us. Please do: [email protected] Wellesley Square clock back in action First responders get vaxxed Babson College gets a community resource dog Elm Bank winter wonderland Wellesley rallies against Asian hate Art to the rescue in empty storefronts Last call at Peet’s Spring blooms in the Fells Adirondacks add a splash of color Kitty-in-a-capsule Keeping bees in Wellesley RDF helpers Monstrous sighting in Wellesley Square Keeping things beautiful in the Hills Remembering those lost to opioids New look library Pickleball everywhere Eagles everywhere, too. Photo courtesy of Anne Mahoney Celebrating softball Neighbors helping neighbors Electrical box art Ubiquitous signs Return of the fun fair 9/11 remembered on 20th anniversary Honoring Carol. Photo courtesy of Lynne Smith In the Halloween spirit (photo courtesy of Ann Gagliano) Fall in Linden Square The Boston Marathon returns, though in fall Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, WHS Cheer Thanksgiving day reunion Welcome back to Wellesley College, with more rules Doing our part print
