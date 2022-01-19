MetroWest Youth in Philanthropy program seeks Wellesley applicants

The Foundation for MetroWest’s Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program, which provides middle and high school students with educational and philanthropic opportunities, has a few more spots open for its YIP program.

YIP is a semester-long extracurricular program designed for students interested in learning more about nonprofit organizations and the needs that exist in their own community (no fees or tuition to participate). YIP students research local organizations and award $10,000 in grants.

Contact information here.

