MLK events in wellesley 2022

MLK movie screening

The Wellesley Free Library will hold a virtual screening of Legacy of Love, a 2020 documentary film by Boston filmmaker Roberto Mighty, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, 7pm-8pm.

Hosted by EMMY- award winning newscaster Reverend Liz Walker, Legacy of Love tells the story of how Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott met in 1952, fell in love, dreamed a new world together, and resolved to dedicate their union to the civil rights movement, no matter what the cost.

The screening will be followed by a live Q & A with Mighty.

Register here.

WOW event

World of Wellesley has a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration scheduled for January 17, 2022 in the works and is looking for community volunteers to help plan the event. Volunteers are needed to help with workshops and organizing an interactive, virtual breakfast.

Community members who are interested in joining the planning committee, or providing input, can contact WOW at [email protected]

Don’t see your community MLK Day event listed here? Contact [email protected] for inclusion.