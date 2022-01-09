The Swellesley Report

Rediscovering Patch of Woods trail in Wellesley

The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust reports that it recently re-incarnated an old trail that previously existed in the middle of its Patch of Woods sanctuary at 138 Glen Rd., across from Dean Road.

I picked the coldest morning of the season to run over there and see it with my own eyes. It’s there alright, and fortunately only added a smidge to my already-too-long-run. You can pretty much see from the start to end of this stretch, which ended at a mostly iced-over Cold Spring Brook the morning I went there.

Patch of Woods
Patch of Woods

The Trust’s Michael Tobin points out that the path is actually mentioned on the Patch of Woods description on its website.

“Its existence was vaguely visible, and during a recent volunteer sanctuary maintenance day, we recreated the old trail, smoothed it as much as possible, and lined it with logs,” he says, adding that a pileated woodpecker was among those thanking the crew for its work.

A Patch of Woods was given in memory of Sabra and Russell Sanders by their families in 1964. It sits across from their former home, and provides a nice woodland buffer in this residential area.

Wellesley Conservation Land Trust patch of woods
Wellesley Conservation Land Trust volunteers

 

