Seeing the world through Kunal Sharma’s eyes at Wellesley Free Library photography exhibit

Kunal Sharma’s photography has really been making the rounds, and it’s currently on exhibit at the main branch of the Wellesley Free Library.

Kunal introduces himself on his Kunal’s Klicks website, by proclaiming: “I have down syndrome. So what? I have many hopes and dreams like everyone else and most importantly have high expectations of myself.”

The photographic results of those expectations are on display at the library, as they have also been at past trunk shows (including at Wellesley Square’s Isabel Harvey), and will be later this year at Weston Public Library.

Kunal lives in a group home in Sharon and attends a day program in Wrentham, where he works or volunteers. His parents, Sandhya and Ravi, live in Wellesley, and coordinated with Kunal to answer our questions about his photography.

The 36-year-old has long been drawn to art, though picked up his photography skills during the pandemic. He went on long drives with his parents, and his favorite spots were beaches.

“We would visit different beaches each weekend. His picture taking was very organic'” Sandhya says. “He took them with his iPhone and would later look at them at home just to help jog his memory and give himself a visual representation of his day.”

Ravi adds: “Initially, he saw his parents taking pictures on walks and hikes during the pandemic and did the same. It spurred something inside him and started asking to go out to take pictures.”

As he became more interested in photography, Kunal branched out to taking pictures of fall colors, water, and cars. “Now almost everything captures his attention,” Sandhya says.

Locally, Morses Pond is a favorite subject, and the library is a place he has enjoyed visiting in the past to pick up movies.

There’s no theme to Kunal’s library exhibit, but Ravi says: “The idea of the show was to share the world and what holds visual appeal for him through his eyes, even though he is not able to articulate his thoughts behind it.”