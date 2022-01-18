Spots open to join Wellesley civil discourse series focused on values

Members of the Wellesley community are invited to join an online civil discourse series focused on discussing values.

The three-part dialogue series will take place via Zoom on Jan. 27, Feb. 3, and Feb. 17 from 7-9pm, and participants are asked to commit to being there for all three meetings. Pre-registration required by Jan. 21, or sooner, if capacity is reached. The free program, supported by a grant, is geared toward adults and older teens.

According to the town, “The series will explore the personal values and community values that shape how we talk to each other about issues facing our schools and our community. In small discussion groups, participants will create communication agreements and practice engaging on a topic about which there may be differences of opinion or perspective.

Just in time as town election campaigning gets underway.

The Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative launched in March 2021.

For information or questions, please email [email protected]