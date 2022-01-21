Town election-related videos welcomed by Wellesley Public Media

Wellesley Public Media has added a Community Election Links page to its website where residents can share links to election-related video messages. The page will be available for viewing through Feb. 24 for Wellesley’s March 1, 2022 Annual Town election.

Your video must contain language that indicates the candidate and position they are running for. For ballot and referendum questions your video must state the question or issue and whether your video is in support or in opposition.

How to share a link

Email [email protected] Put “Election Link” in the subject line. Include your name, address, phone number, and email address in the body of the email. ( Only your name will be included on Wellesley Public Media Community Election Links page.)

