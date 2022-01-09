The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Cambridge Trust has new hours; Condo showroom opening in Linden Square; Advertiser index

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Cambridge Trust has new private banking office hours

cambridge trust linden square
Cambridge Trust in Linden Square

Effective Jan. 31, the hours of operation for Cambridge Trust private banking offices will change:

Lower Falls

  • Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Linden Street

  • Monday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Friday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Saturday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

You can schedule an appointment to minimize wait time, and meet in person, over the phone, or virtually.

Condo showroom opening in Linden Square

Terrazza, the “sophisticated,” “bespoke,” “luxury” Wellesley condo project under construction at what was Delanson Circle off of Linden Street, will be setting up a showroom in Linden Square to offer those interested a feel for what the condos will look like and an opportunity to meet with brokers.

The 35-condo complex at 100 Linden St., originally was to be a 40B project.

The three-story complex, featuring condos ranging from 770 to 2,400 sq. ft., is slated for opening in spring of 2023.

terrazza
The new Linden Square showroom will keep you from having to wear a hard hat on location at the Terrazza condo complex

 

 

 

 

 

 

