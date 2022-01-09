Wellesley Business Buzz: Cambridge Trust has new hours; Condo showroom opening in Linden Square; Advertiser index

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Cambridge Trust has new private banking office hours

Effective Jan. 31, the hours of operation for Cambridge Trust private banking offices will change:

Lower Falls

Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Linden Street

Monday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

You can schedule an appointment to minimize wait time, and meet in person, over the phone, or virtually.

Condo showroom opening in Linden Square

Terrazza, the “sophisticated,” “bespoke,” “luxury” Wellesley condo project under construction at what was Delanson Circle off of Linden Street, will be setting up a showroom in Linden Square to offer those interested a feel for what the condos will look like and an opportunity to meet with brokers.

The 35-condo complex at 100 Linden St., originally was to be a 40B project.

The three-story complex, featuring condos ranging from 770 to 2,400 sq. ft., is slated for opening in spring of 2023.

