Wellesley letter to the editor: School Committee candidacy

My first memory of meeting Craig Mack is in the Art Room at Schofield Elementary School. He was on the committee to make recommendations about whether or not to adopt the 1:1 iPad program. There he sat; dedicated and investing time improving his community’s education, curious about the impact and implications of this program, passionate about being in the arena and having a say, and articulate when voicing his opinion and sharing knowledge about the pros and cons of the program. It was easy to recognize him because he was the only dad in the room.

Throughout our tenure at Schofield I came to know Craig as a reliable member of our school community. Our float for Wonderful Wellesley Weekend needed a refresh. No problem! Craig was there to help. We needed volunteers at a school dance. No problem! Craig was there to help. We needed assistance during our school auction/fundraiser. No problem! Craig was there to help.

Not only do I have the honor of calling Craig a fellow volunteer, he is also a neighbor. Craig and his family exemplify “good neighbors.” One night I requested recommendations for electricians that work after hours because some fuses had blown and my heater was broken on What’s Up, Wellesley. Craig responded by grabbing a friend and coming over to fix the problem for me. The Macks have been generous in opening up their home for social events and community building. It is clear that he lives his goal of making Wellesley a better place.

These are difficult times and Wellesley faces serious issues. I have full faith that Craig will use his lifelong dedication to higher education and community improvement to make informed decisions that benefit our school system and community. Craig has my full faith, trust, and support.

Stefanie Albertson (WHS & WMS Parent)

Saunders Terrace, Wellesley