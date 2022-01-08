Wellesley Police log: Woman falls victim to $13K online scam; Mixed results on stolen package reports; dress alternations dispute

Wellesley, MA Police log for the week of Dec. 13-19:

Arrests

On December 18, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Officer Wagner served a Probation Warrant Issued by the Dedham District Court for an individual. He was located and taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to the Dedham House of Correction where he was held until he could appear before the Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On December 13, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding a stolen package. The reporting party stated the package was stolen from an apartment building. The reporting party stated on December 11th she received a notification that a package containing two bracelets was taken from an open vestibule area. The officer spoke with the management office and was able to view the security video and did not see a package being delivered at the time indicated. The officer contacted the reporting party and learned that the package had been located in her mailbox.

On December 15, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party regarding an online scam. The reporting party stated a childhood friend reached out to her via Facebook messenger. She stated that she asked the friend why she reached out via Facebook messenger and was told her phone was broken. The alleged friend asked for financial assistance to start a company to help single women and elderly or disabled people. The reporting party sent over $13,000 and later learned the Facebook account had been hacked and she had not sent the money to her friend. The incident is under investigation.

On December 16, 2021 at 7:49 a.m. an officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he observed a child begin activate the flashing yellow crosswalk warning lights for the crosswalk on Walnut Street at Damien Road. The child began to enter the crosswalk and then stepped back onto the sidewalk when it appeared a red Kia Soul was not going to stop. After the child crossed the street the officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the female operator and requested her license and registration. The female party did not have a valid Massachusetts driver’s license and will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

On December 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party at a business on Washington Street. The reporting party stated a customer left the store and still owed money on alterations completed on a dress. The store employee provided contact information for the customer. The officer contacted the customer who felt he had been overcharged for the dress and alterations. The parties were advised the matter is civil in nature.

On December 17, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated she had ordered a Keurig coffee maker which was delivered on December 2nd. She stated the package was delivered to an open vestibule area and when she went to retrieve it a few days later it was gone. She reported it stolen to the store she ordered it from and they are sending a replacement. The officer will follow up with the management office to review the security footage.

On December 17, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. an officer met with a resident who wished to turn in a firearm that belonged to a family member for destruction. She stated the firearm was no longer wanted. It was secured and marked for destruction.

This log is supplied by the Wellesley Police Department and includes a selection of arrests and incidents. The entire log is available by visiting the department. The Swellesley Report withholds names of those involved, with some exceptions for incidents or arrests that gain widespread attention.