Wellesley Service League’s Centennial Youth Service Award app deadline is 3/31/22

Wellesley Service League, a non-profit service organization meeting the needs of the Wellesley community, is accepting applications for its annual Centennial Youth Service Award.

The applicant should be a Wellesley resident, or a student at Wellesley High School, completing senior year, who has demonstrated unusual dedication and selflessness in a volunteer capacity. Ideally, this service will have been performed in the local community.

Wellesley Service League will name up to two recipients for this merit scholarship. Each recipient will receive a $1,500 award.

Visit the WSL website to download the application. The application deadline is: March 31, 2022.

