Wellesley sports update: Congrats to Fall All-Scholastics; Lothian hits Daytona track; Ex-Pats player supports girls’ flag football

The All-Scholastics:

Rory Clare, Wellesley High School girls’ soccer

Lily Jin, Wellesley High girls’ cross country

Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley High girls’ swimming

200 medley relay team (Elena Dudkina, Iris Xia, Naomi Boegholm, Tracey Peng), Wellesley High girls’ swimming

Ryan Keyes, Wellesley High boys’ golf

Ellie Harrison, Phillips Andover field hockey

Ellie Todd, ISL Rivers field hockey

See the entire list of All-Scholastics and All-Stars from across the state.

Blake Lothian hits Daytona track

Wellesley native Blake Lothian’s car racing exploits continue, with a new highlight this weekend: He drove at the famed Daytona International Speedway as part of Mullins Racing’s prep for the ARCA Menards Series.

In 2021, the 19-year-old Wellesley High alum raced late model stock cars across the southeast in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series with the Mike Darne Racing team.

Ex-Pats player supports girls’ flag football

Ex-New England Patriots player Rob Ninkovich recently joined in on the fun at Community Investors’ Girl Power Hour Flag Football at Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley. Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club sponsored the pilot session of the program, coached in part by Wellesley High students.