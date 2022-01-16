The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley sports update: Congrats to Fall All-Scholastics; Lothian hits Daytona track; Ex-Pats player supports girls’ flag football

by Leave a Comment

Recent Wellesley sports highlights:

Congrats to Fall All-Scholastics

The Boston Globe’s Fall All-Scholastics list is out, and Wellesley is represented by numerous outstanding student-athletes, both All-Scholastics and All-Stars.

The All-Scholastics:

  • Rory Clare, Wellesley High School girls’ soccer
  • Lily Jin, Wellesley High girls’ cross country
  • Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley High girls’ swimming
  • 200 medley relay team (Elena Dudkina, Iris Xia, Naomi Boegholm, Tracey Peng), Wellesley High girls’ swimming
  • Ryan Keyes, Wellesley High boys’ golf
  • Ellie Harrison, Phillips Andover field hockey
  • Ellie Todd, ISL Rivers field hockey

See the entire list of All-Scholastics and All-Stars from across the state.

Blake Lothian hits Daytona track

Wellesley native Blake Lothian’s car racing exploits continue, with a new highlight this weekend: He drove at the famed Daytona International Speedway as part of Mullins Racing’s prep for the ARCA Menards Series.

In 2021,  the 19-year-old Wellesley High alum raced late model stock cars across the southeast in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts  Weekly Series with the Mike Darne Racing team.

Ex-Pats player supports girls’ flag football

Ex-New England Patriots player Rob Ninkovich recently joined in on the fun at Community Investors’ Girl Power Hour Flag Football at Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley. Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club sponsored the pilot session of the program, coached in part by Wellesley High students.

girl power hour flag with ninkovich
Former NFL linebacker Rob Ninkovich joins girl flag football players
print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School
Wellesley Lacrosse
StretchMed, Wellesley