Wellesley sports update: Congrats to Fall All-Scholastics; Lothian hits Daytona track; Ex-Pats player supports girls’ flag football

Congrats to Fall All-Scholastics
The All-Scholastics:
- Rory Clare, Wellesley High School girls’ soccer
- Lily Jin, Wellesley High girls’ cross country
- Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley High girls’ swimming
- 200 medley relay team (Elena Dudkina, Iris Xia, Naomi Boegholm, Tracey Peng), Wellesley High girls’ swimming
- Ryan Keyes, Wellesley High boys’ golf
- Ellie Harrison, Phillips Andover field hockey
- Ellie Todd, ISL Rivers field hockey
See the entire list of All-Scholastics and All-Stars from across the state.
Blake Lothian hits Daytona track
Wellesley native Blake Lothian’s car racing exploits continue, with a new highlight this weekend: He drove at the famed Daytona International Speedway as part of Mullins Racing’s prep for the ARCA Menards Series.
In 2021, the 19-year-old Wellesley High alum raced late model stock cars across the southeast in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series with the Mike Darne Racing team.
Ex-Pats player supports girls’ flag football
Ex-New England Patriots player Rob Ninkovich recently joined in on the fun at Community Investors’ Girl Power Hour Flag Football at Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley. Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club sponsored the pilot session of the program, coached in part by Wellesley High students.
