Wellesley’s ARPA Bill earmarks include aid for merchants, housing authority, sustainability efforts

While much of the funding appropriated under the nearly $4B ARPA Bill (formally, Chapter 102 of the Acts of 2021) signed this month by Gov. Charlie Baker goes to underserved communities, Wellesley has not been left out, and that includes those in town most negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes from the state revenue surplus and federal programs.

Wellesley’s $1M-plus chunk includes the following:

not less than $50,000 shall be expended to the Wellesley Town Merchants to support and enhance local programming designed to help local businesses impacted by the 2019 novel coronavirus;

$100,000 shall be expended to the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure and provide grants to Wellesley town departments for the first cost premium of purchasing electric vehicles

$50,000 shall be expended to the town of Wellesley for the preparation of a master safe routes to school plan

not less than $150,000 shall be expended to design and install a generator for the local health department in the town of Wellesley

not less than $300,000 shall be provided to Massachusetts Bay Community College in the town of Wellesley to establish the Charles River Workforce Development Initiative to address workforce gaps in professions requiring computer application, information technology and cybersecurity by providing training, certification, career services and other supports to individuals affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic, career changers, unemployed individuals and young adults seeking a career path

not less than $500,000 shall be expended to assist the Wellesley housing authority to provide electrical upgrades and other necessary maintenance to properties that serve low-income residents

not less than $60,000 shall be expended to the Wellesley Housing Authority for stair replacement at 50 Waldo court in the town of Wellesley