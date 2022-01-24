The Swellesley Report

With temps low, Wellesley hits the outdoor ice

Skaters could be seen dotting bodies of water across Wellesley this weekend. The crisp clacking of pucks on sticks and skates on ice could be heard from Longfellow Pond to Morses Pond to Lake Waban.

Some of these areas are easier to access than others (though of course those living pond- or lake-side were able to zip right onto the ice).

Longfellow has a handy parking lot off of Oakland Street, though I saw plenty of skaters walking from nearby streets. Morses Pond might require a short walk from the Turner Road gate unless you’ve got a connection. Lake Waban can be accessed by parking at sanctioned spots at Wellesley College and walking along the part of the trail still publicly accessible.

Longfellow Pond skating

 

Morses Pond skaters

 

Grateful the stylish new chain-link fence cutting off public access to the Hunnewell portion of Lake Waban trail didn’t extend onto the ice. Skaters can be seen in background.
