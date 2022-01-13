The Swellesley Report

World of Wellesley community book read: “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson

Isabel Wilkerson, author of Caste
Photo credit: Joe Henson

World of Wellesley (WOW) will hold its annual community book read event online on Thur., Mar. 10, 2022, 6:15-7:30pm. During the webinar, author Isabel Wilkerson will speak to the community about her book, Caste. On hand to facilitate will be Dr. Regine Michelle Jean-Charles, Director of Northeastern University’s Department of Africana Studies, and Dean’s Professor of Culture and Social Justice, and Professor of Africana Studies and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

Participation is limited to the first 500 registered participants; registration will open late January.

EVENT: Community book read of Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson
DATE: Thur., Mar. 10, 2022
TIME: 6:15-7:30pm
LOCATION: Virtual event. Registration information to follow.

WOW suggestions for how to participate

