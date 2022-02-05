Be Kind, Valentine—Wellesley family seeks donations for neighbors in need

Nobody knows we’re in the grip of winter better that our neighbors who are homeless or housing insecure. High-need and much-appreciated items at this time of year are socks, mittens and gloves, and power bars. To meet the need a local family is leading a donations drive and seeks community participation. The goal: to encourage everyone to slow down and dole out kindness.

You’ll have no trouble finding the de Peyster family’s donation box at 67 Donizetti Street home. This year they’ve taken the drive to a whole new level and rented an eye-catching sign that stretches 9-feet across their front yard. It’s a particularly easy drop-off point for Middle School families looking for a charitable activity with their kids, or just anyone who’s running errands in Linden Square. Donations will be accepted until February 12th, so that recipients can be provided with a nice Valentine’s Day boost of caring. Cards and drawings are also appreciated.

Wellesley High School student Teddy de Peyster is no stranger to organizing such drives. “Fundraising for items like clothes really helps people in the community immediately. It can be so easy to do something small like this that results in a big difference for local people who don’t have a current home or a well paid job. I’ve noticed through all the food drives I’ve done with my scout troop that Wellesley is really generous when someone creates a simple and easy giving opportunity. That’s what we’ve really focused on when my brothers and I have done these annual collections for food, clothing, and gift cards. I personally really enjoy the organizing part—setting the drive up, sorting the items, and then carrying the many boxes into Bristol Lodge on the drop-off day. This one is fun because we will drop off on Valentines Day. And it’s always exciting to hear the staff who are so happy to receive the items,” he said.

The family’s last drive yielded two full minivans worth of supplies for Bristol Lodge in Waltham. Socks were the most popular items. “The men who helped us carry in the items were truly excited to have warm things and know people were thinking of them,” Teddy’s mom, Julia de Peyster said. In addition to dropping off items at Bristol Lodge, the family works with their church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Newton Lower Falls, to send cards and letters to shut ins, and taps into the church’s relationship with the Newton Food Pantry to distribute any extra power bars they collect.

Another useful and popular item is a Dunkin Donuts gift card, so that when the residents leave the Bristol Lodge they have the funds to take a break and warm up with a hot beverage. Donors can drop Dunkin cards safely and securely through the de Peyster’s mail slot. Or email Julia at [email protected] for Venmo information.

Please donate generously. It’s quick and easy way to brighten the day of a housing-challenged neighbor during these frigid winter days.