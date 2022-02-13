Wellesley Council on Aging seeks feedback on proposed COVID-19 vaccination policy, to discuss kitchen

The Wellesley Council on Aging (COA) Board, in consultation with the Board of Health, has drafted a Vaccination Requirement Policy for those who participate in activities at the Tolles Parsons Center. This policy, which has been hashed out at recent Board and subcommittee meetings, will be on COA Board Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 4PM on Zoom.

The COA has issued this survey in which you can weigh in as well as indicate if you wish to speak on this subject at the COA Board meeting.

The survey includes questions such as:

Will the vaccination requirement make it more or less likely that you visit the Tolles Parsons Center in March and/or April?

Are you in favor of the COA Board having a vaccination requirement policy?

Separately, the Board will meet at 4pm on Monday, Feb. 14 to discuss the Tolles Parsons Center kitchen (See “Wellesley Council on Aging kitchen all the talk”).

Draft Policy

POLICY REGARDING COVID-19 VACCINE REQUIREMENT FOR ATTENDANCE AT COA FUNCTIONS AND PROGRAMMING

Due to the following:

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts remains under a Public Health Emergency as declared by Governor Charles Baker due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

The virus is particularly serious and deadly to susceptible populations such as those over the age of 60; and

The available vaccines have been proven to date to protect against infection, to mitigate the symptoms if a vaccinated person contracts the illness, and to decrease the risk that the virus will be transmitted to others;

The Council on Aging adopts the following policy.

All COA patrons, volunteers, and instructors/presenters who wish to participate in activities or programs at the Tolles Parsons Center must provide proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, commencing on March 2, 2022. Proof of up to date vaccination (which includes boosters) must be shown to a staff member or volunteer greeter upon entry to the Tolles-Parsons Senior Center. Proof of up to date vaccination must be in the form of the paper CDC card (or copy), a digital photo of the CDC card, or a current electronic form. In the event that COA patrons, volunteers, or instructors/presenters forget the aforementioned proof at their time of entry, they must sign an attestation form confirming they are up to date with their vaccinations. A medical exemption may be approved by a manager upon receiving a note from a medical professional to support the request. There will be no religious exemption. Failure to comply with this policy will result in denial of admission.

This policy is subject to revision due to the evolving nature of the pandemic.

Adopted this ___ day of