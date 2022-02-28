Election 2022 round-up—Wellesley votes Mon., March 1st

Wellesley’s local election will take place on Monday, March 1, 2022.

The polls will be open for in-person voting 7am-8pm. Polling locations here.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

If you have any election/voting questions, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at (781) 431-1019 x 2252.

Candidates’ Q & A posts

There are six contested races—Select Board; Library Trustees (3-year term); Library Trustees (1-year term); Natural Resources Commission; Planning Board; and School Committee.

All of the candidates running in contested races took the time to answer questions from The Swellesley Report. For your convenience, below is a round-up to the candidates’ Q&A posts.

Meet the 2022 candidates for Select Board—Odessa Sanchez and Lise Olney

Meet the 2022 candidates for Library Trustees (3-year term)—Ann Howley, Marla Robinson, Stephen Maire

Meet the 2022 candidates for Library Trustees (1-year term)—Linshi Li, Sharon Mintz

Meet the 2022 candidates for Natural Resources Commission—Lisa Collins, Raina McManus

Meet the 2022 candidates for Planning Board—Marc Charney, Catherine Johnson

Meet the 2022 candidates for School Committee—Neal Glick, Craig Mack

Town meeting candidates

Town Meeting is the legislative body for the Town of Wellesley. 240 voting town meeting members are elected by eight precincts in the Annual Town Election. Each precinct has 30 members elected to three-year staggered terms.

In the 2022 election, five of the eight precincts are contested races.

Here is a list of all Town Meeting candidates.