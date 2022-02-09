Letter to the editor re: Craig Mack, School Committee candidate

To the Editor:

On March 1, the voters have an opportunity to elect a new member to the School Committee to fill an open seat. As a lifelong resident of Wellesley, I strongly support Craig Mack, both for his background in education as well as his commitment to hearing all sides of issues facing our School Committee, respecting all viewpoints, and finding common ground.

Craig is both a parent of students in the Wellesley schools and an associate provost for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. His background and temperament make him an ideal candidate for the School Committee during these challenging times.

It is important that our town leaders work collaboratively and respectfully on behalf of the people they serve—in this case, our town’s children, our most precious asset. I have confidence that Craig Mack is the right candidate to serve the needs and best interests of our students, their families, and our community.

Please join me in voting for Craig on Tuesday, March 1.

Mary Bowers

Washington Street