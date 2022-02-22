The Swellesley Report

Letter to the editor re: NRC candidate Lisa Collins

by

As a former member of the town’s Advisory Board and a former Town Meeting Member, I have witnessed, first-hand, the dedication and tireless efforts of our town volunteers. All deserve our deep gratitude for their work in making Wellesley a most desirable community. Issues brought before the town have no easy answers and residents hold opposing viewpoints every time. Sometimes a fresh perspective is needed to advance.

That is why I will support Lisa Collins for NRC on March 1.

Lisa brings incredible energy and passion to her volunteer work. In her various town leadership roles, she is a compassionate listener who carefully considers stakeholder voices. The key difference with Lisa is that she is a decision maker with a bias toward action.  Quite simply, she gets things done.  Isn’t it time we combine thoughtful analysis with forward progress?

If you believe in a fresh perspective and balanced stewardship of our precious town resources, cast your vote for Lisa Collins.

Alena Poirier
Wellesley resident

