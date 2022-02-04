Meet Wellesley candidates for town-wide office event set for Feb. 10

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley‘s Meet the Candidates Night will take place on Feb. 10, live-streamed as well as broadcast live on Comcast 9/Verizon 39. A recording will be available, too, via Wellesley Media.

Six of 11 town-wide offices feature contested races.

The League is a nonpartisan organization that aims to help voters make informed choices as they cast their votes in the Annual Town Election on Tuesday, March 1.

Voters are invited to submit questions for candidates to [email protected] by 5 pm on Feb. 9. Questions

will be screened for lack of bias, relevance, and applicability to all candidates for each office. Similar questions may be consolidated.

There will be no print version of the League’s Election Guide this year. The Guide will be posted by Feb.10 at vote411.org

Important 2022 election dates:

*Feb. 9: Last day to register to vote in Wellesley’s March 1 Annual Town Election

*Feb. 23: Last day to request an absentee ballot from the Town Clerk’s office.

*March 1: Annual Town Election. Polls will be open from 7am – 8pm. Visit the Town Clerk’s site for more info.