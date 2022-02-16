Natural Resources Commission holding public hearing on lights

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the School Committee’s Hunnewell track and field lighting proposal at its Thursday, Feb. 17 meeting, which kicks off at 6:30pm.

The lights discussion is slated for 6:40pm, and two hours have been set aside to accommodate what could be a lot of public feedback based on the resident interaction we’ve seen at past NRC and other town meetings.

Whether or not to install lights at the Wellesley High School track & field has been a long-running discussion in town, with those in favor arguing it would be a great community-builder and support student-athletes, and those against concerned about the negative impact on wildlife and neighbors.

More: