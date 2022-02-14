Nurses get some TLC on Valentine’s Day from the Community Fund for Wellesley

Let’s hear it for Wellesley nurses, those front-line COVID workers and carers, the people we go to when we need real information, real fast about healthcare protocols, masking, testing, vaccinations, and how to keep ourselves and the community safe. In a gesture of appreciation, volunteers from the Community Fund for Wellesley put together Valentine’s Day gift bags and hand delivered them to nurses at the town’s seven elementary schools, the middle and high schools, PAWS preschool, and the health department.

The swag bag included notes of appreciation, cookies and a gift card from Quebrada Bakery, and stress balls, all packed with love by volunteers Ellen Gibbs and Wendy Paul. Photographer Beth Shedd swooped in for the delivery side of the effort and took portraits of the recipients, to boot.

“If we can recognize that the nurses in our schools and elsewhere in our community have been working so hard during the pandemic, I think it can go a long way to making them feel appreciated,” Paul said.

“Every single nurse was moved by the gesture and enjoyed sharing about the many challenges, and the current lull, and their universal readiness for vacation week,” Shedd said.

Thanks not only to the Wellesley nurses who work in the public schools and the health department, but to the many other nurses in town. To those who work in private schools, or on the town's three college campuses, or in doctor's offices and hospitals in and beyond Wellesley, we see you, and thank you, too.







Photo credits, Beth Shedd Photography.