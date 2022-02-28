Saint John School in Wellesley seeks medical supplies for Ukraine by Tuesday

Saint John School in Wellesley is collecting medical supplies for Ukraine in light of the invasion. Supplies can be dropped off outside the main office at 9 Ledyard St., by Tuesday, March 1, as a plane departs on Wednesday with the donated medical supplies.

If you are a member of the medical community and/or have access to medical supplies, please consider donating the following: bandages, trauma dressings, gloves, IV starter kits, medical scissors, ibuprofen, Tylenol, antibiotic cream, eye wash, burn aid, or antiseptics. More details are in the embedded document at the bottom of this post.

A Saint John School family recently returned to the United States after living in Ukraine for four months, and is now part of an organized effort to get supplies to those in need. Parent Renata Konrad worked at the Ukrainian Catholic University , which has transformed into a refuge