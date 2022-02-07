Thank you Swellesley Report supporters & on to Year 17

Thanks to all of you who have supported The Swellesley Report over the past year and before that. We reassess our situation annually, and what the heck, we’re doing it again in 2022.

As you may or may not know, we’re a small community-focused operation consisting of residents Deborah and Bob Brown. Deborah works on our Reports (including Natick Report) full time, while Bob squeezes in his writing around his day job. We laugh when people ask if someone from “your staff” can cover an event.

As we try to stress, please keep your expectations in check. We do what we can, but our resources are limited.

We do however thank those who help us do what we do. This includes those of you who:

Pass along tips and ideas

Share memos from the schools and others that are of community-wide interest

Send photos of the darnedest things

Add to the conversation by commenting on posts or social media posts

We’ve also loved having students contribute their work, including Athlete of the Week articles.

Thank you as well to the many readers who support us financially, some on a regular basis. This backing means a lot to us and helps cover the cost of everything from web hosting to the software and services that power everything from our newsletters to our events calendar.

Thank you to our advertisers, too. Dozens of organizations and individuals sponsored Swellesley in 2021, enabling us to do what we do. One breakthrough this past year was that the town began running some legal notices in Swellesley, aware that outdated state rules requiring publication in printed newspapers aren’t necessarily getting the word out.

Interact with Swellesley

Once more thank you, and here’s to another great year of local news coverage.

Deborah & Bob