Wellesley Business Buzz: Central Street Starbucks seeks to make comeback; Boost your financial smarts

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Central Street Starbucks seeks to make comeback

According to signs in the windows at 68A Central St., home to the Starbucks that has been closed since November due to staffing shortages, the coffee shop plans to reopen this spring. Signs posted in November informed patrons and passersby that the Wellesley Square Starbucks had temporarily consolidated with the Linden Square one, leading to a coffee shop drop in the middle of town in the wake of Peet’s and other options shutting down.

The new signs at the Central Street Starbucks reads in part: “Wellesley, we are so happy to share with you our goal of re-opening in Spring 2022….” with a plug to join its staff.

Boost your financial smarts

On the Wellesley Free Library calendar for March 8 from 7-8pm is this free online program for young adults called “Jump Start your Financial Future: Decisions! Decisions!”

Description: When you start a new job, some of your first decisions may be about saving for retirement and choosing a health insurance plan. How much should I put into my retirement account? Which investments should I choose? Which health insurance plan will serve my needs and be affordable? The choices can be daunting. Join us to gain some important insights on how to make these essential decisions. Presented by the Babson Financial Literacy Project.

