Wellesley Community Preservation Committee seeks input on Feb. 8 about new projects

The Wellesley Community Preservation Committee (CPC) will open its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30pm with a public hearing to seek input on projects before the group (mainly from the Natural Resources Commission) that will be coming before Annual Town Meeting.

The requests:

From the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) for additional funding for the large weed harvester for Morse Pond ($80,000).

From the NRC for the cost of consultants for a comprehensive active space utilization study ($58,000).

From the NRC for the cost of a lawn conversion pilot program ($20,000).

From the NRC to fund the retrofitting of existing lights at the Diane Warren Field and the Hunnewell Field tennis courts ($400,000).

From the Planning Department for the funding of the restoration of the 1897 Town Atlas ($7,500).

The CPC also seeks to solicit public comments at the hearing regarding the Town’s overall community preservation needs, possibilities and resources.

Residents interested in speaking at this hearing should e-mail [email protected] prior to the meeting. Those wishing to speak can call in on a conference line 781-489-7748. Callers will taken in order. (The meeting is not being carried live but will be recorded for future airing.)

The CPC was formed to make recommendations to Town Meeting on how to use funds raised through the approved 1% surcharge on local property tax bills and the state’s annual match (CPA funds).