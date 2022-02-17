Wellesley High seeks community members to show & tell at Seminar Day

Wellesley High School’s Student Congress is inviting students, staff, and community members to host sessions at the school’s Seminar Day on March 2. The event will take place in person at the high school.

Speakers are encouraged to sign up for multiple 1-hour blocks to maximize potential attendees. Speaking candidates should try to sign up as soon as possible so that faculty leaders can be in touch about finalized seminar topics after February break, which takes place next week.

Get there early if you need a technical setup, and bring spare connectors, etc.

Somehow avoid presenting at the same time as Chuck, who regales students with prison guard stories, and any seminar involving comfort or other animals

Come bearing gifts