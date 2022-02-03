Wellesley letter to the editor: Library Trustees candidate Linshi Li

My name is Linshi Li and I’m running as a candidate for the one-year Library Trustee term and also as a Town Meeting Member in Precinct H. I would like to introduce myself and seek your support.

In May 2021, the Library Trustees selected me from a group of 14 candidates to fill a vacant Trustee position, largely because of the unique perspectives I bring to the Board. Since then, I have been honored to work with the Library Director, staff and Trustees preparing the yearly budget, reviewing renovation plans, crafting library policies, and supporting the Library Director and staff during pandemic planning. Between 2017 and 2020, I volunteered for the WFL, serving on the Innovation and Website Committees, and attended focus groups for the library renovation.

I grew up in China and obtained three master’s degrees in the U.S. Human-Computer Interaction, Educational Technology, and Teaching English as a Second Language. I have worked as a User Experience Design professional in the consumer electronics industry for 17 years at Bose and Motorola, and recently moved into the area of medical devices. My work experience has taught me to holistically understand users’ goals, workflow, and pain points to be able to design products and services that are easy to use. I bring design thinking and user-centered strategies to help our library adapt to patrons’ needs effectively. I value accessibility, sustainability, and social impact and always advocate for them.

My family moved to Wellesley in 2013. Our three children are now students at Sprague and P.A.W.S. My family members are active users of the library, as well as frequent participants in its educational programs ranging from story times and math classes to arts activities and ESL tutoring.

As a technology professional, a first-gen immigrant, a full-time working parent with kids in public schools, a heavy library user, and an Asian American, I look forward to continuing to serve the town as a Wellesley Free Library Trustee and expand my town service as a Town Meeting Member. Through this effort, I would like to model community service to my children, friends, and other members of our community, and help connect groups with different social and cultural backgrounds.

Please vote for me on March 1st.

Linshi Li