Wellesley letter to the editor: Natural Resources Commission candidate Raina McManus

To the Editor:

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Natural Resources Commission to the readers of the Swellesley Report!

Wellesley’s enviable open spaces are the result of careful planning and stewardship by those who have served before me. Our trees, expansive parks, playing fields, trails, and conservation lands are not only beautiful, they also contribute to our physical and mental well-being, protect and clean our air and water, and mitigate the effects of climate change. My experience and qualifications make me the best candidate to continue this care.

I’ve served on the NRC for nearly eight years, I’m a seven-year Town Meeting Member, co-founder of Friends of Brookside, and active member in Wellesley Green Schools and Sustainable Wellesley. I’ve completed courses on environmental best practices and testified at the State House on legislation affecting Wellesley. I serve on the Community Preservation Committee, am a founding member of the Town’s 3-R (Reduce, Recycle, Reuse) Working Group, and have served on multiple town planning committees including: Climate Action Plan, Unified Plan, Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness, Fuller Brook Park Coordinating, North 40 Steering, and our Town’s Open Space and Recreation Plan.

I’ve demonstrated my honest and faithful actions as a good steward, advocate and educator for Wellesley’s shared natural resources. I possess significant municipal experience, and have developed excellent relationships with staff, boards, civic organizations and community stakeholders, which I use to encourage thoughtful, inclusive decisions that are right for Wellesley.

The NRC has broad jurisdictional authority to carry out our mission. We are the Conservation Commission (Wetlands Protection Committee), Park Commissioners, Tree Warden, Forestry and Pest Control Officer, and Town Forest Committee. These important responsibilities have broadened my knowledge and informed my work including protecting our public trees, banning single-use plastic bags, and expanding our organic land use policies to all town-owned lands.

During my service I’ve approved over $5 million in capital improvements to enhance active recreational uses. I’ve helped ensure these improvements were done in a cost-effective, environmentally sound manner, promoting our residents’ enjoyment while protecting Wellesley’s crucial natural resources.

The Mission Matters. I ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 1.

Raina McManus

Mulherin Lane