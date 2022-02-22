Wellesley letter to the editor re: NRC candidate Raina McManus

It is my pleasure to endorse Raina McManus for re-election to the Natural Resources Commission.

In addition to her service on the NRC, Raina is also a co-founder of the Friends of Brookside, which is how we first met almost a decade ago. This grassroots group was working to protect Wellesley’s drinking water and raise awareness across town.

Our partnership grew during Raina’s service on the NRC, resulting in rewarding and productive outcomes for our town. I was a leader on the Save the North 40 effort with Raina on the North 40 Steering Committee, where her documentation of protected vs. unprotected open spaces and the NRC’s Justification for Purchase Report helped make the case for acquiring this important 46 acres of natural space for the town.Our residents have also benefited from Raina’s lead on numerous educational programming events, land-care protection projects, and through greater amplification of our shared conservation message. Raina’s in-depth knowledge and experience when it comes to our natural assets results in effective relationships with people and organizations that expand reach and accomplish our collective goals.

Raina is a trusted, dedicated, hard-working, results-oriented steward of our Town’s park and conservation lands. I urge you to re-elect this champion of conservation for the benefit of our town.

Michael Tobin

45 Cottage Street