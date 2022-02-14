Wellesley letter to the editor re: Select Board candidate Lise Olney

I am writing to express my support for Lise Olney who is running for re-election to the Select Board on Tuesday, March 1. Lise has been a strong contributing member of the Select Board since her election in 2019, and the Board elected her as Vice Chair last March.

I have personally worked with Lise for 10 years on various committees in town including the Town’s Climate Action Committee (formerly Sustainable Energy Committee), Sustainable Wellesley/Wellesley Green Schools, Wellesley Green Collaborative, and others. As members of the Climate Action Committee, we have worked together on the development of Wellesley’s Climate Action Plan.

Lise is one of the most capable people I have ever worked with. She is always well prepared and thoughtful about town issues. She is tireless in her efforts to better the town, protect the environment and advocate for equity. Over the past three years, Lise has worked on and advocated for important issues that matter to me, including the Town Meeting resolution to address climate change, the Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative, the Wellesley Freedom Team, and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force.

Before she joined the Select Board, Lise was a member of the Natural Resources Commission for five years, serving as important advocate for our green spaces and providing leadership on issues such as gas leaks, pesticide use, and the plastic bag ban.

I hope you will join me in supporting Lise’s re-election on March 1.

Sue Morris

Framar Road