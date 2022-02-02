Wellesley letter to the editor: Select Board candidate Lise Olney

I would like to announce that I’m running for re-election to the Wellesley Select Board in the upcoming Town Election on Tuesday, March 1.

It is an honor to serve the town on the Select Board as I have since 2019. During these past three years, the Board has faced unprecedented challenges resulting from the pandemic, while also keeping Wellesley vibrant by maintaining the Town’s essential services and financial stability. I’m inspired by the dedication, creativity, and resilience of the women and men in our town government, Wellesley’s business owners, and the leaders of organizations throughout our community. It is energizing to see how Wellesley residents continue to support each other, our seniors, and our students.

When I first joined the Select Board, I committed to work for a more inclusive, livable, and sustainable Wellesley. With strong support from the town, I followed through, leading progress on these important priorities by

Proposing the Resolution to Address the Impact of Climate Change passed by Wellesley Town Meeting

Initiating and now serving on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force

Introducing and now serving on the Wellesley Freedom Team to address incidents of racism and bias

Launching and now coordinating the Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative to build understanding and connection in our community.

Last March, I was elected by the Select Board to serve as Vice Chair, and I also serve as a member of the Housing Task Force, liaison to the Wellesley Housing Development Corporation, Select Board representative on the Climate Action Committee, and liaison to World of Wellesley.

Moving forward, I know we can continue to build on our successes and meet the coming challenges together. My top priorities will be

To support vibrant business districts invigorated by housing options that attract newcomers, workers, and downsizers

To create a more welcoming community and to promote civil discourse through dialogue

To develop equitable and sustainable strategies to build resilience as we work to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis here in Wellesley.

I ask for your support and your vote on March 1.

Lise Olney

Windsor Road