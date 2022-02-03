Wellesley Police log: Love scam; mystery moped; $20K necklace missing, found; ex-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend

Wellesley MA police log for the period of Jan. 10-21:

Arrests

A several month long investigation by Officer Misho culminated in the arrest of suspect on January 10, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. In January 2020 Officer Misho spoke with a female reporting party who had fallen victim to a romance scam. Over a period of a few months she sent several thousand dollars to an unknown individual who was posing as a male party that she believed she was in a romantic relationship with. Officer Misho’s investigation revealed that the man had received one of the wire transfers made by the victim, withdrew the funds from his bank account and wired the funds to an individual in Nigeria. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On January 10, 2022 at 1:17 a.m. an officer was conducting security checks of businesses on Worcester Street when he observed a moped at a closed gas station. As he approached the gas station, the moped and driver drove around the back of the building. The officer was aware of a recent breaking and entering into a gas station in Natick and checked the doors to ensure they were securely locked. While he was checking the doors the moped came back around to the front of the building and when the officer attempted to engage the driver he evaded the officer and drove westbound in the eastbound lane and then turned onto a side street. The officer later located the moped in a parking lot but was unable to locate the driver. The moped was not properly registered and was towed.

On January 11, 2022 at 6:32 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Worcester Street for a report of an unruly customer. The officer encountered the male party outside who admitted he did yell at a store employee when they did not have an item he wanted but thought it was an overreaction to contact the police. The store employee stated the male party has become angry at other store employees in the past yelling and swearing at them. The male party stated he would shop at another location in the future.

On January 13, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. an officer spoke to a female party who claimed someone had hit her vehicle while it was parked overnight. The officer looked at the vehicle and noticed the damage to the front of the vehicle was consistent with damage to the guardrail it was parked up against. The officer asked the reporting party if anyone else had keys to the vehicle. The reporting party indicated she was the only one with keys to the vehicle but was unaware that the guardrail had been struck when parking the vehicle. She was advised to contact her insurance company to file a claim for repairs to the vehicle.

On January 15, 2022 at 9:22 a.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who was the victim of a Craigslist scam. The male party posted an item for sale on Craigslist and a potential buyer stated they would like to buy the item and sent a check for $1,500 more than the cost of the item and asked that the $1,500 be sent back to them via Venmo. The male party deposited the check and sent the $1,500 before learning the check was fraudulent. The bank indicated they would refund him the $1,500. There are no suspects.

On January 15, 2022 at 6:11 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated he had left his pickup truck running on Central Street when he went into a restaurant to pick up some takeout food. He stated when he exited the restaurant he noticed someone trying to move his vehicle and he was unable to get to the vehicle in time to stop the unknown individual from taking it. He stated the vehicle was driven west on Central Street. A Wellesley College Officer heard the radio transmission and began checking their campus and the area as well. The Wellesley College Officer noticed a pickup truck running with another vehicle parked next to it in one of the parking lots on their campus. The officer spoke to a male party that was standing between the pickup truck and another vehicle and asked him what was going on and he indicated he was just leaving and entered a Mazda and left the campus. A query of that vehicle’s registration revealed it had been stolen in Malden.

On January 17, 2022 at 12:45 an officer was dispatched to inspect a traffic control box on Washington Street at Seaward Road for a poster that had been pasted on the box. The officer found a poster for Patriot Front. Another officer located similar posters on two traffic control boxes on Washington Street. The posters were removed and any damage to the paint will be repaired by the artists who painted the boxes. The incident is under investigation.

On January 17, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of Cross Street for an aggressive dog that was unleashed. The officer spoke to the male reporting party and the dog owner. The reporting party indicated the neighbor’s dog has attacked him by jumping on him on two occasions and he will be hiring an attorney to address the issue of the dog being unleashed. The dog owner was apologetic and indicated the electric fence to keep the dog on his property malfunctioned and he will get it repaired. He indicated the dog jumps when he is excited and he did not believe the dog was trying to harm his neighbor. ACO Smith was notified and will follow up to ensure the fence is repaired.

On January 18, 2022 at 12:28 p.m. an officer spoke with a male party who stated his girlfriend’s bicycle had been stolen in Boston in September 2021 and he had been tracking bicycles being sold on the internet and noticed a bicycle that he believed might be his girlfriend’s being sold by an individual in Wellesley. The officer spoke with the seller and was able to verify that the bicycle was not the one that had been stolen and that the seller buys used bicycles, fixes them up and resells them.

On January 18, 2021 at 2:56 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who noticed a male party in a vehicle taking photographs of her home. The reporting party provided a vehicle description to the Emergency Communications Center. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle. The reporting party stated when she made eye contact with the operator of the vehicle he quickly accelerated away from the area. The reporting party was concerned because a vehicle was stolen from the residence a year ago and she noticed someone outside of the residence prior to the vehicle being taken. The officer advised her to lock the car doors and ensure the house was secured as well.

On January 18, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding a missing diamond necklace valued at $20,000. The reporting party stated the necklace had been secured in a lock box while they were away and that there had been several people in the residence while they were gone. On January 19th the reporting party called back and stated the necklace had been located damaged in the garage.

On January 21, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party that has been receiving unwanted text messages from an unknown person. She had received six text messages over a period of three months. She stated she believed the text messages may have come from her ex-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend or someone else his ex-girlfriend knows. The incident is under investigation.

On January 21, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding a bank account being fraudulently opened in her name. She stated she received a letter from a bank in Ohio confirming overdraft protection on a bank account that she had not opened. When she contacted the bank the social security number associated with the account was not hers and they would not give her any identifying information on who may have opened the account. The officer provided her with a copy of the Wellesley Police Department Identity Theft Guide and advised her to review her credit report to ensure there were no other accounts that had been compromised or other suspicious activity.