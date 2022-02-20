Wellesley Police offering citizen academy this spring

The Wellesley Police Department is offering a 9-week Citizen Police Academy for adults beginning on March 16.

The program gives participants an overview of the Police Department’s functions and operating procedures. Classes feature a combination of lectures, tours, demonstrations, and hands-on practice.

Topics covered include:

E911 System & Dispatching

Motor Vehicle Law/Operating Under the Influence

Domestic Violence

Interview & Interrogation/Witness Identification

Narcotics Investigation

Computer/Internet Crimes

Criminal Law

Crime Prevention

Crime Scene Search/Evidence Processing

Defensive Equipment/Procedures and more

Participants also have a chance to ride along in a police cruiser with an officer after all classes have been completed.

Classes are held on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. in the Kingsbury Room at the Wellesley Police Department.

The Academy runs for nine weeks, beginning on Wednesday, March 16 and ending on Wednesday, May 18. There is no class on Wednesday, April 20 due to spring vacation break for schools.

Space is limited to 20 students.

Please contact Officer Michael Pino ([email protected]) or Lt. Marie Cleary ([email protected]) for more information.