Wellesley Rec Commission seeks input tonight (Feb. 2) on Morses Pond beach for this summer

The Wellesley Recreation Commission will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7pm at which it is looking for input regarding the operations of Morses Pond beach for summer 2022.

According to an email issued by the Recreation Director Matt Chin, among topics up for discussion are:

• Lifeguards vs Parks Rangers

• Residents vs Non Residents

o Fees

o Daily fees

• Dock system

• Amenities

o Swim lessons

o Watercraft rental

• Hours of operation

The Commission will review the input and then plans to have a follow-up meeting on March 8.

The meeting with be livestreamed on Wellesley Media and broadcast on Comcast 8/Verizon 40 , but if you’d like to speak, send email to [email protected] and you’ll get a link for the Zoom call.

