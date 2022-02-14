Wellesley Select Board office hours, Feb. 17th

Wellesley Select Board vice chair Lise Olney will host office hours on Thursday, February 17 from 9am to 10:30am via Zoom.

Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, or other issues.

Please email Lise directly at [email protected] to request a 15-minute appointment.

You will receive a response confirming your meeting time and the Zoom link.

Additional office hour dates and times are planned for the coming months and will be announced in advance.