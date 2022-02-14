The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Select Board office hours, Feb. 17th

town hall winter snow
Wellesley Town Hall

Wellesley Select Board vice chair Lise Olney will host office hours on Thursday, February 17 from 9am to 10:30am via Zoom.

Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, or other issues.

Please email Lise directly at [email protected] to request a 15-minute appointment.

You will receive a response confirming your meeting time and the Zoom link.

Additional office hour dates and times are planned for the coming months and will be announced in advance.

