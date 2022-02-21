Wellesley summer program spotlight: nature-based learning and play at Boston Outdoor Preschool Network

SPONSORED CONTENT: We’re Boston Outdoor Preschool Network (BOPN), an inspired team of teachers with experience in public, private, and Montessori schools. Opening up the world of outdoor exploration for children ages 15 months to 8 years is what drives us! Come join us for a magical summer experience as kids learn and thrive outdoors through nature-based learning and play.

Now enrolling for summer programs. Register here.

Children in our Wellesley program spend their days exploring the 175 acres of woodlands, fields, and gardens at Massachusetts Horticultural Society & Elm Bank Reservation.

​Children are active participants in selecting which places within the property we visit each day, and how we explore them. The environment includes:

extensive wooded areas

over 5 acres of gardens, including a children’s garden, vegetable garden, herb garden, formal garden, trial garden, and pollinator garden

open fields and meadows

brooks and vernal pools

the “compost mountain”

At BOPN we build community while valuing each child’s unique experiences and needs. Our operational strategies, safety protocols, and consistent daily routines help us to provide safe and fun adventures for each child.

For more information on specific program offerings, session dates, and tuition, please visit our website at https://www.bopn.org/. Submit an inquiry via our interest form, and a member of our team will be in contact promptly. Sign your child up for a summer of curiosity, discovery, and connection with nature.

