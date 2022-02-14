The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Weston Lifetime Learning offers low-cost courses to seniors

Wellesley-Weston Lifetime Learning is offering a number of engaging and interactive spring 2022 courses for area seniors. The ten-week Zoom sessions will cover a mix of high-interest topics with course titles such as Famous TrialsPoetry for the People; American History through a Cinematic Lens; Wollen Sie Deutsch Sprechen?; Bright Moments of Jazz and Rock; Stories of Conflict through a Narrator’s Lens; Writing your Story; and others.

Wellesley-Weston Lifetime Learning

COURSE DATES: March 14 – May 23, 2022
TIME: Mondays, 10am-11am and/or 11:30am-12:30pm
LOCATION: via Zoom
COST: $25 registration fee covers one or two courses for the ten-week semester
REGISTRATION INFORMATION: www.wwllcourses.org

