Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade to honor Purple Heart recipients

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend and the 54th Annual Veterans Parade are fast approaching, and organizers are asking for the public’s support on a number of fronts.

The parade will honor local recipients of the Purple Heart, which is awarded to U.S. military members wounded or killed while serving. The committee is searching for surviving Purple Heart recipients to honor.

Having just held a COVID-delayed parade and Wonderful Weekend in October, the Celebrations Committee seeks to restock funding for the upcoming festivities. Donations as well as sponsorships, volunteers, honoree nominations, and parade participation are encouraged.