COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Wellesley for ages 18+

The Wellesley Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the spring.

Clinic dates, times, and locations are as follows:

Thursday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m . – Tolles Parsons Center (500 Washington Street)

. – Tolles Parsons Center (500 Washington Street) Thursday, April 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Wellesley Health Department (90 Washington Street)

– Wellesley Health Department (90 Washington Street) Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Wellesley Health Department (90 Washington Street)

These clinics are free and open to all eligible individuals 18 years and older. You do not need to live in Wellesley to take part in this clinic.

Nurses will be offering the Moderna vaccine. First or second doses, or booster shots are all available.

Sign up online for an appointment and have your insurance information available. If you do not have insurance, you may still register for an appointment.

For questions or assistance with appointments, contact the Wellesley Health Department nurses directly at 781-489-4356.