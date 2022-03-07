Pinnacle Residential Properties—getting the best real estate advice for today’s market

SPONSORED CONTENT: Pinnacle Properties knows that having an experienced guide coaching you through the process of buying or selling a home is important in a normal market—but today’s market is far from normal. As a result, an expert real estate advisor isn’t just good to have by your side, they’re essential. Below are important points homeowners should consider when choosing a real estate professional.

Today’s housing market is full of extremes. Experts project mortgage rates will continue to rise this year, and that’s driving significant demand for homes as buyers want to make their purchases before rates climb even higher. At the same time, an absence of sellers is leading to record-low housing inventory. This imbalance in supply and demand is creating bidding wars and driving home price appreciation as well as considerable gains in home equity.

These market conditions can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to go at it alone. Having a trusted expert to coach you through the process of buying or selling a home gives you clarity and confidence through each step.

Here are just a few of the ways a real estate expert is invaluable:

Contracts—Agents help with the disclosures and contracts necessary in today’s heavily regulated environment.

Experience—In an unprecedented market, experience is crucial. Real estate professionals know the entire sales process, including how it’s changed over the past two years.

Negotiations—Your real estate advisor acts as a buffer in negotiations with all parties throughout the entire transaction and advocates for your best interests.

Education—Knowledge is power in today’s market, and your advisor will simply and effectively explain market conditions and translate what they mean for you.

Pricing—Finally, a real estate professional understands today’s real estate values when setting the price of your home or helping you make an offer to purchase one.

A real estate agent is a crucial guide through this unprecedented market, but not all agents are created equal.

A true expert can carefully walk you through the whole real estate process, look out for your unique needs, and advise you on the best ways to achieve success. Finding an expert real estate advisor—not just any agent—should be your top priority when you’re ready to buy or sell a home.

What’s the key to choosing the right expert?

It starts with trust. You’ll want to know you can trust the advice they’re giving you, so you need to make sure you’re connected with a true professional. No one can provide perfect advice because it’s impossible to know exactly what’s going to happen at every turn – especially in today’s unique market. But a true professional can give you the best possible advice based on the information and situation at hand. They’ll help you make the necessary adjustments along the way, advocate for you throughout the process, and coach you on the essential knowledge you need to make confident decisions.

Bottom Line

It’s critical to have an expert on your side who’s well versed in navigating today’s rapidly changing market. If you’re planning to buy or sell a home this year, connect with Pinnacle at 781-237-5000 so you have a real estate professional on your side to give you the best advice and guide you along the way.

The spring market

As every year, more homes will become available this spring, It will be a solid sellers’ market, and strong sales prices are to be expected. Those who have been considering selling in the foreseeable future might want to capitalize on it now. Pinnacle Residential Properties encourages you to consider working with one of their real estate professionals as you go though the process of buying or selling a home.

