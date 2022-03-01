Summer camp spotlight: PopHealthExperience at Boston University

What do homelessness, air pollution in cities, and the COVID-19 pandemic have in common? These are issues that public health professionals tackle every day. At Boston University’s School of Public Health summer 2022 program, the PopHealthExperience, rising 10th-12th-graders engage in an immersive introduction to the field of public health.

In PopHealthExperience, students learn from Boston University School of Public Health faculty and graduate students about a range of public health topics, participate in hands-on research activities, discover career choices, and develop leadership skills.

An epidemic of summer learning

Students will learn the foundations of public health, delving into the areas of Biostatistics, Environmental Health, Epidemiology, Health Advocacy, and Health Policy. Building upon this knowledge, they will participate in experiential learning activities such as case studies to determine the cause of an epidemic. To bring it close to home, students will identify a public health challenge in their own communities and develop a short digital media advocacy piece explaining the challenge and its possible solutions.

The summer enrichment program will be taught at the Boston University Medical Campus (BUMC) located at 72 East Concord St., Boston. Students can opt for a day or residential program. For the residential program, students will be housed on Boston University’s campus in Myles Standish Hall (610 Beacon St., Boston). Graduate student chaperones will escort students to classes using the BU Shuttle. Daily extra-curricular excursions are planned with the intent of providing new experiences and opportunities to students as well as immersing them completely in the city.

We are living through an unprecedented time. Now, more than ever, PopHealthExperience is committed to educating young people about the fundamental skills of public health. Register for the PopHealthExperience immersive summer program today. The program will be held July 11 – July 22, 2022.