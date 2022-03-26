Wellesley arts news: Artists support Ukraine; Save June 18 for Wellesley Theatre Project gala; Quilts on display

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., arts news:

Wellesley artist Jenny Schneider has rallied her peers to support the Red Cross in Ukraine by donating proceeds from the sale of their works.

A variety of artists from Wellesley and beyond are displaying their work on Schneider’s website under the banner of Artists for Peace.

“It started with a few artists and it keeps growing everyday and there are now artists from all over the world in this collection.

The artists donate a file of their art, which I upload to my website. The prints are printed by an outside company ( Printful) and then sent to the buyers/donors,” she Schneider writes.

Wellesley artists include: Lala O’Neil, Laura Robert, Karin Sodervall, Deborah Friedman and Schneider, with more likely to join.

Separately, The Wellesley Society of Artists has opened its spring exhibition, Awakenings 2022, which can be viewed online or in person at 84 Central St., in Wellesley Square. The exhibit, featuring works from 45 members, is on display through June 8. Vote for your favorites online.

In response to the war in Ukraine, the Society is featuring a special exhibition of sunflower paintings dubbed Sunflowers for Peace. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and a symbol of peace and nuclear disarmament. All of the sunflower paintings are for sale and artists will be donating some or all sale proceeds to Ukrainian aid. There are additional opportunities to contribute to Ukrainian aid by purchasing artwork in the Awakenings 2022 exhibition.

Save the date (June 18) for Wellesley Theatre Project gala

Wellesley Theatre Project celebrates 10 years of performances at its Teal Tie Affair, a fundraiser with a live auction and more on June 18 at Babson College’s Sorenson Center for the Arts.

Quilts on display

The Community Art Gallery in at Christ Episcopal Church in Needham is currently exhibiting quilts (through May) made by Wellesley artist Susan McCraw.

Her designs are based on “Shapes and symbols that have survived from ‘time out of mind’ in carpets and other weavings

used in traditional societies around the world have been my primary design inspirations. Many have arisen from combinations of colors, textures and patterns in textiles created for personal use — rugs, tents, horse blankets, salt or saddle bags, and mirror cases—carefully fashioned to be beautiful as well as to provide practical service,” according to McCraw.

Christ Episcopal Church

1132 Highland Ave, Needham

Hours: Mon–Fri 9:30am – 1:30pm Sun 9am – 12noon

Free admission. Masks are required indoors

