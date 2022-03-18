Wellesley Business Buzz: Shell station sells $1M lottery ticket; New store scuttlebutt; Outdoor dining gets easier; Meet our sponsors

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Shell station sells $1M lottery ticket

A lucky person won $1M after buying or claiming a $5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021 scratch ticket at the Shell gas station on Rte. 9 in Wellesley. The winner chose the award as a $650K cash prize (before taxes). That should cover a fill-up, and maybe a bit more.

New store scuttlebutt

More popular than Wordle, everyone’s favorite local game is “What will move into that empty retail space”?

The perennial Legal Seafoods rumors are circulating again, as is talk that Faherty (had to look that one up) and other popular fashion retailers could be possibilities in Wellesley Square.

What are you hearing? [email protected]

Outdoor dining gets easier in Wellesley

The Attorney General’s office has given its blessing to new zoning bylaw changes approved at the October 2021 Special Town Meeting in Wellesley allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining on private property without getting a special permit (they still need to submit an application to the Select Board with plans).

Expect outdoor dining to resume in April, though today’s warm temperatures are begging for outdoor dining.

At the 2022 Annual Town Meeting beginning on March 28, Town Meeting Members will consider two more proposed changes: To allow alcohol on Town-owned land in specific commercial areas, and to allow nonprofit organizations to apply for one-day special licenses to serve alcohol.

