Wellesley colleges and schools welcoming the public back with in-person arts events

After keeping campus buildings closed to visitors throughout the pandemic, area schools including Babson College and Wellesley College are welcoming the general public back to indoors in-person events.

Babson took the lead last month, opening up the Sorenson Center for a movie screening and other cultural offerings. Going forward, the four-year entrepreneurial school will present the family-friendly (PG-13) feature film, Jungle Cruise as part of their Screening Room Series on Wed., Mar. 23, at 6:30pm in the Carling-Sorenson Theater.

Inspired by Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is set in the Amazon, where riverboat captain Frank Wolff encounters English researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who looks to study a fabled tree with healing properties. As Frank and Lily navigate the risks of the rainforest, they cross a cohort of foes determined to use the tree for nefarious purposes.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated individuals. Visitors must be fully vaccinated, and proof must be uploaded during the reservation process.

Information about additional Babson campus events here.

Following suit, The Davis Museum at Wellesley College will reopen to the public on Tuesday, March 8 for the first time since the pandemic-related closure in March 2020.

Visitors are required to register in the Davis lobby, show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, and mask while in the galleries. Once that’s been taken care of, the art-loving public will once again have the opportunity to explore the encyclopedic permanent collections, as well as five new special exhibitions. The exhibitions feature photography documenting mass incarceration, Dutch and Flemish prints, early travel photography of Pompeii, an installation commissioned by the Davis by Komatsu Hiroko, and a video installation by Sondra Perry.

Upcoming events at The Davis include a Mar. 9, 1:30-3:30pm conversation with award-winning Prison Nation curator Nicole R. Fleetwood on mass incarceration, photography, and activism, and a Mindful Meditation event to take place in the galleries on Mar. 17. 11am-11:45 (a virtual option is also available).

The Davis Museum is open with free admission Tues.-Fri., 11am–5pm, and Sat. & Sun., noon—4pm.

There’s lots more in-person artsy stuff going on around town, Some of the venues are clear online about their masking polices, some less so, so contact the venue ahead of time with any questions.

Dana Hall Middle School to thaw out with Frozen

The Dana Hall Middle School will present its spring musical, Frozen Jr., on Thursday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron Street. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible. For more information, please call (781) 235-3010 ext. 2731.

Wellesley High School Drama Society presents Mamma Mia

Show dates are Mar. 10, 11, and 12. Tickets, times, and more info here.

On pins and needles at quilt show

Wellesley artist Susan McCraw is showing her work at The Community Art Gallery’s current exhibit, Quilts, on display through May at Christ Episcopal Church in Needham,

McCraw’s designs are inspired by shapes and symbols used in traditional societies around the world. Free admission. Hours: Mon.–Fri, 9:30am–1:30pm & Sun., 9am–noon. Masks are required indoors

An artist’s reception will be held on Sun., March 13, 11:15am at Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra causing a Buzz

Orchestra-in-residence at MassBay Community College, The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Geneviève Leclair, will present Buzz on Sunday, April 3, 3pm, at 50 Oakland St., Wellesley.

Pieces will include Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Bumblebee; Niccolo Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1, 1st mvt; soloist: John Matters, 2019 Competition Winner; Traditional: La Cucaracha (arr.); Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps Overture; and Jonathan Peters: Arthropod Suite.