Wellesley Education Foundation spelling bee is April 6

After taking 2021 off due to the pandemic, on Wednesday, April 6, 7pm, at the Wellesley High School cafeteria, the Wellesley Education Foundation will come buzzing back with its annual spelling contest and fundraising event. Don’t miss the fun as dozens of teams participate for year-long bragging rights as the best spellers in town (there’s a huge trophy involved, as well). Each team of three wordsmiths will take to the stage on the big night to spell out WEF’s message of advancing innovation and excellence in the Wellesley Public Schools.

Think it sounds easy? The winning words from recent years were passementerie (an ornamental edging or trimming, such as tassels, made of braid, cord, gimp, beading, or metallic thread), spelled by the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation, 2020; and jarabe (referring to a Mexican dance), spelled by the Upham PTO, 2019.

Stop by and cheer on the teams at the Bee, WEF’s largest fundraiser for the year.

WEF seeks board members

If you’re interested in helping WEF advance innovation and excellence in the Wellesley Public Schools, consider joining the board. WEF is the group that brings you the beloved Wellesley Spelling Bee and the Red Apple teacher recognition program, and stepped up during the pandemic with the transformative COVID-19 Innovation Fund. Most of all, WEF members are enthusiastic supporters of the schools.

To express interest in joining, please contact WEF by April 8th, 2022 at [email protected] gmail.com.

Have questions? Join WEF at their Annual Social at The Local, on April 13th, 7:30pm. Feel free to bring a friend.