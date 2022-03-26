Wellesley Free Library Foundation Gala is April 7

Every other year the Wellesley Free Library Foundation’s Gala is the volunteer group’s signature fundraising event, anticipated by the town for letting loose as a community as well as lifting paddles for funds. The Gala will be held April 7, 2022 at the Wellesley Country Club.

The event will begin with a 6pm VIP reception on the Sunset Terrace, with raw bar hosted by award-winning chef Jeremy Sewall. Dinner will begin at 7:30pm in the main ballroom and will include a program emcee’d by news anchor Lisa Hughes, and a live auction.

