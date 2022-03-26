The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Free Library Foundation Gala is April 7

by Leave a Comment

Every other year the Wellesley Free Library Foundation’s Gala is the volunteer group’s signature fundraising event, anticipated by the town for letting loose as a community as well as lifting paddles for funds. The Gala will be held April 7, 2022 at the Wellesley Country Club.

Wellesley Country Club building
The Wellesley Free Library Foundation’s Gala will be held at the Wellesley Country Club.

The event will begin with a 6pm VIP reception on the Sunset Terrace, with raw bar hosted by award-winning chef Jeremy Sewall. Dinner will begin at 7:30pm in the main ballroom and will include a program emcee’d by news anchor Lisa Hughes, and a live auction.

Information here on how to buy tickets.

print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley