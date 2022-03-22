Wellesley Girl Scouts send aid to Ukraine

Girl Scouts from Hardy Elementary and St. John Schools in Wellesley, and Rashi School in Dedham, moved by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, have assembled 50 medical kits that will be sent to hospitals and other areas of need in the war-torn country.

The scouts are working in partnership with the United States branch of the Plast Ukrainian Scouting Organization. Founded in 1911, the 501(c)(3) all-volunteer aid group has branches in multiple Ukrainian cities. These branches stand ready to receive supplies and move them to areas in the country where supplies are running desperately short.

Hardy PTO president, scout leader, and second-generation Ukranian Tanya Lisowsky explained how the supply chain works. “Once the scouts put together the vacuum packed kits, they will be delivered by a troop members’ family to a Ukranian church in Jamaica Plain,” she said. From there, the medical kits will be routed via mail to New Jersey, then Poland, then onto Ukraine. Wellesley Girls Scouts is using part of the profits from the annual cookies sale to handle the cost of the kits, and shipping.

When the kits make it to Ukraine, they will be routed via a “green corridor,” a defined area where governments agree to pause hostilities, allowing the safe passage of not only humanitarian aid, but civilians fleeing war.

Ahead of putting together the kits at the Warren Center, the girls in an earlier meeting, and with the help of troop leaders, identified and researched a problem. They then developed a team plan that they could put into action. For their efforts, each scout earned the “Take Action” badge for their role in addressing an issue and influencing events.

How to donate

The scouts on behalf of the 10,000 scouts of Plast in Ukraine ask the public to consider making a serious donation to the tax deductible Plast Fund for Ukraine. This donation will be used immediately for:

1. Food for displaced persons and refugees in Ukraine and Poland

2. Medicine and medical supplies to doctors/hospitals

3. Humanitarian aid to the territorial defense and local army units

Donate at https://aid.plastusa.org

Good scouts do their best

Is your Wellesley scout troop also doing a thing? Let us know at [email protected]. We’d love to share their activities with the community.