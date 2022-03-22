The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley High Acastock concert adds Saturday night show

by Leave a Comment

Get tickets now for the the much-anticipated Acastock concert. A Saturday, March 26, 7pm-9pm show has just been added so that everybody can enjoy the popular annual a cappella show presented by Wellesley High School Performing Arts at the Katherine L. Babson, Jr. auditorium at WHS.

Acastock, Wellesley

Our hearts would sing if you’d subscribe to get Swellesley’s daily email newsletter

Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture

Please follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley