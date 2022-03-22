Wellesley High Acastock concert adds Saturday night show

Get tickets now for the the much-anticipated Acastock concert. A Saturday, March 26, 7pm-9pm show has just been added so that everybody can enjoy the popular annual a cappella show presented by Wellesley High School Performing Arts at the Katherine L. Babson, Jr. auditorium at WHS.

